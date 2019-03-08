Industrial premises blaze tackled by fire crews

Firefighters quickly tackled a blaze at an industrial premises.

Crews from Harleston and Loddon fire stations were called out at 1.39pm on Sunday, September 15.

They were alerted to the blaze on Pirnhow Street in Ditchingham, and soon had the fire under control.

A brigade spokesman said: "Appliances from Harleston and Loddon attended Pirnhow Street for a fire involving an industrial premises.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire."