Village's disused skate park could become community garden

A disused skateboard park in a Norfolk village has been adopted by an environmental group keen to turn it into a community garden.

Their plans, which are subject to any necessary planning permissions, have been boosted by a National Lottery grant of over £5,300.

Hethersett Environmental Action Team (HEAT) plan to turn the neglected area at the back of the village hall into a garden that can be used by the whole community. The area has been on the radar of HEAT since it was closed and skateboarding equipment removed after being declared dangerous.

Hethersett Environmental Action Team (HEAT) plan to turn the neglected area at the back of the village hall into a garden that can be used by the whole community - Credit: Contributed

HEAT members are looking to include planting areas, public seats and benches along with environmentally friendly plants and a re-cycling programme under the catchphrase “bringing the buzz back to Hethersett” as David Walpole explained: “The idea is to re-cycle and re-purpose everything. Very little will be thrown away as we provide a garden for local people to enjoy.”

Parish councillor and fellow HEAT member Sarah Lawrence said: “We have no real garden space at home and so the community garden will be an excellent space for ours and other families.”

The lottery grant of £5,360 has been augmented by another £105 from a recent garage sale at the home of David and Jenny Walpole and a few other contributions to take the amount available to over £5,600.

Plans are subject to any necessary planning permissions - Credit: Contributed

The group intend leaving the asphalt in place to make the garden accessible for people in wheelchairs with the idea of providing both a garden and a place for people to sit and chat.

The plan was launched with an information afternoon. HEAT is looking for a name for the new area. Suggestions to date include “Back Garden” in recognition to the part played by the Back family in the history of Hethersett; School View Garden as the area overlooks Woodside School and HEAT’S Haven.

Members of the Hethersett Environmental Action Team who are turning the old skateboard park into a community garden. They are (left to right) - Sarah Lawrence, Bridget Williamson, Jenny Walpole and David Walpole. Also with them is Sarah's daughters Mia and Hattie. - Credit: Contributed

It is also hoped to incorporate some of the structures left behind at Woodside School’s old site in Firs Road when it moved to its current location in north Hethersett.

Parish Councillor Eileen Mulvaney is currently working on a full bio-diversity action plan for the village which will be put before the council.