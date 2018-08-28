Search

District council opens review of north Norfolk voting arrangements

PUBLISHED: 14:02 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:02 13 November 2018

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has opened a consultation into changes to voting arrangements. Pictured, a polling station. Photo: Supplied by NNDC

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has opened a consultation into changes to voting arrangements. Pictured, a polling station. Photo: Supplied by NNDC

Archant

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has opened a consultation into changes to voting arrangements.

Locations of some polling boundaries and polling places could change as part of a regular review into elections.

The council are holding a public consultation into the potential changes, which will run until the end of the year.

As part of the review, 24 out of 138 polling districts, places and stations in the area could face changes. This will take into account the changes to councillors and wards made by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England in 2017.

From the next NNDC elections in May 2019, there will be 40 councillors across 32 wards, rather than 48 councillors across 34 wards.

Information about changes and how to take part in the consultation can be found by visiting www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/polling-station-review, or by calling electoral services officer Robert Henry on 01263 516327, before December 31, 2018.

