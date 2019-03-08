Search conducted after distress flares are seen

Lowestoft coastguard rescue officers were alerted. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

Coastguard rescue officers were called out following reports that distress flares had been seen over Oulton Broad.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teams from HM Coastguard Lowestoft and HM Coastguard Gorleston were called out at 9.02pm on Sunday, July 21 to investigate, along with Hemsby Broads Rescue.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the coastguards said: "The team were paged to investigate sightings of two red distress flares spotted over Oulton Broad.

"Assisted by our flank team HM Coastguard Gorleston and Hemsby Broads Rescue, we commenced a search of Carlton Marshes through to Burgh St Peter."

However with no sightings spotted and "nothing was found", according to the coastguards, the teams were stood down and returned to station.