Search conducted after distress flares are seen

PUBLISHED: 10:39 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 24 July 2019

Lowestoft coastguard rescue officers were alerted. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Coastguard rescue officers were called out following reports that distress flares had been seen over Oulton Broad.

Teams from HM Coastguard Lowestoft and HM Coastguard Gorleston were called out at 9.02pm on Sunday, July 21 to investigate, along with Hemsby Broads Rescue.

A spokesman for the coastguards said: "The team were paged to investigate sightings of two red distress flares spotted over Oulton Broad.

"Assisted by our flank team HM Coastguard Gorleston and Hemsby Broads Rescue, we commenced a search of Carlton Marshes through to Burgh St Peter."

However with no sightings spotted and "nothing was found", according to the coastguards, the teams were stood down and returned to station.

