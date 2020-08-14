Search

Advanced search

‘Distinctive’ jewellery snatched by burglars in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:56 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 14 August 2020

Jewellery was stolen in a burglary on Old Palace Road in Norwich. Picture: Bill Smith

Jewellery was stolen in a burglary on Old Palace Road in Norwich. Picture: Bill Smith

Archant © 2008

Several pieces of distinctive jewellery including rings, necklaces and earrings were stolen during a daylight burglary in Norwich.

At some point between 10am and 2pm on Wednesday, a home on Old Palace Road in the city was entered and a number of pieces of jewellery stolen.

The burglary saw silver and gold rings snatched, as well as earrings and necklaces - on the same day that two men were seen checking door handles in the same area.

At around 1pm that day, neighbours reported seeing men attempting to open doors, who were later seen running from the area when officers arrived at the scene.

The suspects were both described by witnesses as white, one with dark hair and one with blond or great short hair. Both men were wearing t-shirt and shorts, with one wearing a face mask and the other described as being aged between his mid 20s and early 30s.

Police have urged people living in the area to check any private CCTV they have and to keep doors and windows secure.

Anyone who may have witnessed the men acting suspiciously or has information about the burglary, should contact PC Laurence Oakes at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/55573/20.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police warning after three vehicle collision

Police attended the scene of a three vehicle collision at Crostwick. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

Cafe owner excluded from Eat Out scheme loses £200 on first day of opening

New owner of the Hilltop Café at Rackheath, Barry Wright, with the 'Hilltop' breakfast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heavy tailbacks on main city road after crash leaves van on its side

Police on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David Powles

Independent restaurant shuts permanently with new owner sought

Outside The Kitchen in Roudham. Picture; The English Whisky Co

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Thief snatches puppies from their mother

One of the Jack Russell puppies stolen from a run at Denver Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Goalkeeper who knocked referee unconscious back in court for drink-driving

Aaron Wick, who rolled his car whilst over the drink drive limit Picture: Archant

Leopard cub dies at Banham Zoo

One of the Sri Lankan leopard cubs has died at Banham Zoo. Pic: Ian Read

‘Gentle giant’ died after falling in Norwich river, inquest hears

Floral tributes to Laurence Harvey who died in the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Road closed after ‘serious collision’ between car and lorry

The A149 near Stalham Tesco has been shut after a crash between a lorry and a car. Picture: Google Streetview