‘Distinctive’ jewellery snatched by burglars in Norwich

Jewellery was stolen in a burglary on Old Palace Road in Norwich.

Several pieces of distinctive jewellery including rings, necklaces and earrings were stolen during a daylight burglary in Norwich.

At some point between 10am and 2pm on Wednesday, a home on Old Palace Road in the city was entered and a number of pieces of jewellery stolen.

The burglary saw silver and gold rings snatched, as well as earrings and necklaces - on the same day that two men were seen checking door handles in the same area.

At around 1pm that day, neighbours reported seeing men attempting to open doors, who were later seen running from the area when officers arrived at the scene.

The suspects were both described by witnesses as white, one with dark hair and one with blond or great short hair. Both men were wearing t-shirt and shorts, with one wearing a face mask and the other described as being aged between his mid 20s and early 30s.

Police have urged people living in the area to check any private CCTV they have and to keep doors and windows secure.

Anyone who may have witnessed the men acting suspiciously or has information about the burglary, should contact PC Laurence Oakes at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/55573/20.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.