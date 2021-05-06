Former children's shoe fitter feels 'very special' on turning 100

Published: 10:30 AM May 6, 2021

Hilda Sayer, who lives at Weaver's Court in Diss, with her 100th birthday card from the Queen - Credit: NorseCare

A former children's shoe fitter felt "very special" on her 100th birthday as she received a card from the Queen and was able to enjoy visits from family.

Hilda Sayer, who lives at Weaver's Court in Diss, reached the century milestone on April 26.

Mrs Sayer grew up in Colby, near Aylsham, before marrying her husband Clifford in North Walsham as he served during the Second World War.

Hilda Sayer, who lives at Weaver's Court in Diss, has turned 100 years old - Credit: NorseCare

Later in the 1940s the couple moved to Surrey, where they had three children.

Mrs Sayer later trained as a children’s shoe fitter and worked for many years at Bentalls Department Store in Kingston.

In 1997, Mr and Mrs Sayer moved to Diss to be closer to most of their family.

Mr Sayer died in 2008 after 67 years of marriage, but Mrs Sayer said she was proud to have eight grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

The centenarian, who still enjoys knitting and embroidery, was thrilled to open a card from the Queen on her birthday, before welcoming family for socially-distanced visits.