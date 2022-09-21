News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rugby club disciplines members after town's ‘whirlwind’ night of antics

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:50 PM September 21, 2022
Updated: 5:10 PM September 21, 2022
The Cock Inn on Fair Green, Diss

A Norfolk rugby club has issued a public apology after a night of “less than desirable” antics by some of its members.

Complaints about the behaviour of a group from Diss Rugby Club on a night out in the town has seen disciplinary action taken against some over anti-social behaviour and “rowdiness”.

Diss Rugby Club ground

It follows an incident at The Cock Inn on Fair Green following the Diss first team’s 31-24 loss to Holt RFC on September 17.

Someone who was present in the pub during the incident described it as “a whirlwind of an evening to say the least”.

A statement issued by Diss RFC on its website and on social media said: “We are aware of some less than desirable behaviour by a small minority of our membership in the local area and have taken steps to ensure that this does not happen again.”

The club said the apology followed complaints and was to reassure the local community because “we don’t want people thinking badly of the club and we take anything that does happen very seriously”.

Club president Harry Bowden said: “We have dealt with it internally as necessary. It wasn’t acceptable behaviour and we have dealt with it severely at the club. 

“However, I don’t wish to say more because it is between us and the players what steps we have taken.”

He declined to specify what type of behaviour the incident had involved, but added: “It was anti-social, people having too much to drink and totally unacceptable in today’s society.

Diss Rugby Club president Harry Bowden

“Rowdiness and not having respect for other people and their space is what I’d call it. But we have dealt with it and it will not be recurring.” 

The Cock Inn owner and landlord Chris Gissing said: “There was an incident but it is all done and dusted as far as I am concerned.

“I have spoken to the rugby club president and I have seen the statement that they have put out, so it is no longer an issue. These types of things happen occasionally.” 

