Waterside visit from Santa raises almost £600
PUBLISHED: 10:20 02 January 2019
Archant
A Christmas visit from Santa Claus has raised almost £600.
Diss Waveney Rotary club collected £590 at the Mere’s Mouth in Diss for charities supported by the organisation.
Santa Claus and his ‘reindeer’ pulled sleigh appeared by the water three times in the run up to Christmas, on December 19, 22, and Christmas Eve.
Children were able to meet the man himself and talk to him about their festive wishes.
Earlier in the month on December 15 the Rotary Club of Diss and District, together with music by Jonny Ling and one of his ‘magnificent’ Mechanical Instruments, also brought Santa to the Mere. A collection of £252.40 has been donated to charities in the area.
The club also collaborated with Diss Young Farmers Club to erect a sparkling Christmas tree on the Mere itself, a tradition going back years.