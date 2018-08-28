Search

Waterside visit from Santa raises almost £600

PUBLISHED: 10:20 02 January 2019

Diss Waveney Rotary club bring Santa to the Mere's Mouth in Diss on Christmas Eve. Pictured: Pat and Chris Mordey, Beverley Blake, John Wells, Lina Hewlitt Parker. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Archant

A Christmas visit from Santa Claus has raised almost £600.

Children enjoy a visit from Santa Claus to Diss by Diss Waveney Rotary club on Christmas Eve. PHOTO: Diss Waveney Rotary clubChildren enjoy a visit from Santa Claus to Diss by Diss Waveney Rotary club on Christmas Eve. PHOTO: Diss Waveney Rotary club

Diss Waveney Rotary club collected £590 at the Mere’s Mouth in Diss for charities supported by the organisation.

Santa Claus and his ‘reindeer’ pulled sleigh appeared by the water three times in the run up to Christmas, on December 19, 22, and Christmas Eve.

Children were able to meet the man himself and talk to him about their festive wishes.

Earlier in the month on December 15 the Rotary Club of Diss and District, together with music by Jonny Ling and one of his ‘magnificent’ Mechanical Instruments, also brought Santa to the Mere. A collection of £252.40 has been donated to charities in the area.

Children enjoy a visit from Santa Claus to Diss by Diss Waveney Rotary club on Christmas Eve. PHOTO: Diss Waveney Rotary clubChildren enjoy a visit from Santa Claus to Diss by Diss Waveney Rotary club on Christmas Eve. PHOTO: Diss Waveney Rotary club

The club also collaborated with Diss Young Farmers Club to erect a sparkling Christmas tree on the Mere itself, a tradition going back years.

