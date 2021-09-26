Diss RAF hero who lost both legs nominated for national award

Published: 3:30 PM September 26, 2021

Sergeant Duncan Slater who has reached the finals of the Amplifon Awards For Brave Britons 2021. - Credit: Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2021

A Diss RAF sergeant who lost both legs in a bomb blast in Afghanistan has been named as a finalist in a national award for bravery after raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Duncan Slater, 42, reached the final four in the 'Act Of Courage' category of the Amplifon Awards For Brave Britons after raising funds for Help for Heroes, the RAF Benevolent Fund and Walk With The Wounded.

Mr Slater has biked from Land's End to John O'Groats, completed the London Marathon and become the first double amputee to reach the South Pole, whilst raising money and will now be invited to a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 5.

Originally from Muir of Ord, near Inverness, Scotland, Mr Slater joined the RAF Regiment when he was 19 following in the footsteps of his dad and grandad who both served in the RAF.

In 2009, he broke almost every bone in his body and lost both legs when the armoured vehicle he was travelling in was struck by a roadside bomb in Helmand Province.

Sergeant Duncan Slater who has reached the finals of the Amplifon Awards For Brave Britons 2021. - Credit: Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2021

You may also want to watch:

Mr Slater said: “There were three of us in the vehicle but I was the only one who took the full force of the explosion as it went off directly underneath me."

After spending five months in hospital and then recovery time at home his friend, Christopher Moore, suggested they do a bike ride across the length of Britain.

He added: “For me, it was just a case of ‘do your best’ but we cracked it in 10 days.

“When we got to the top of Scotland my family, most of whom are from that area, were waiting for me. It gave me such a buzz.

“I want to show you can be different and still go out and do things. I was the guy who instead of saying no, said yes, and that's how I did what I did.”

For his efforts Mr Slater has been made a honorary freeman of Diss, while as an ambassador for Walking With The Wounded he visits schools and businesses giving inspirational talks.