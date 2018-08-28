Search

Diss radio station celebrates one year on air

PUBLISHED: 12:59 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:59 25 November 2018

Ribbon cutting at the launch of Park Radio in Diss last year. The community station is now celebrating one year on air. Picture: John Hutton/Diss Camera Club

Archant

It has been broadcasting about life in South Norfolk and become part of the local community, now Park Radio is marking 12 months on air.

The Diss-based community radio station launched on November 26 last year and a long campaign to take to the airwaves.

Park Radio broadcasts 24-hours a day in Diss, Harleston, Eye and surrounding villages covering much of South Norfolk and Mid Suffolk in the Waveney Valley.

It mix of local news and music has quickly won regular listeners and the station’s roadshow has become a familiar sight at events ranging from Diss Carnival to this weekend’s Christmas lights switch on.

The anniversary is being marked with a special edition of David Snashfold Live Smooth Jazz show today 4pm-6pm (November 25) for which he will be joined by pianist, composer and author Chris Ingham. Other guests will include Derek Nash, Steve Oliver, Gregg Karukas, Paul Taylor, Marcus Anderson, Jeff Golub, Dave Mascall, Peet Project, Bob Baldwin and more surprises

The Park Radio group was originally formed in 2009 after a public meeting in Diss showed strong support for the idea of setting up a local radio station. Ofcom approved a community radio licence for five years.

