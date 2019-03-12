Defiant parrot owner chooses to leave flat rather than part with ‘feathered children’

Sue Baggott faces eviction from her Diss home if she doesn't rehome her parrots. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

An animal lover who is facing eviction for her squawking parrots has chosen to move house rather than part with her beloved pets.

Claire Baggott has already rehomed two of her birds. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Claire Baggott has already rehomed two of her birds. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Sue Baggott was told to re-home her two macaws Lola and Fred after landlords Flagship Homes received complaints about the noise they were making.

The 56-year-old was given four weeks to get rid of the birds, but she says she cannot part with her “feathered children”.

Instead, she has decided to move from her home at Bartrum Mews in Diss, while her wife Claire will remain at the South Norfolk property.

Mrs Baggott, who founded the non-profit organisation Paradise 4 Parrots Rescue, said: “Flagship has not budged and I am not getting rid of my birds, so I am moving.

“My partner is going to stay with no birds. This has played havoc with my mental health.”

Flagship last month said it was standing by its decision, saying the birds were not allowed under the terms of her tenancy agreement.

Mrs Baggott said she first received a phone call from the housing association in November last year following a noise complaint about the four birds in her home.

Having heard nothing to several weeks she was then visited by two Flagship representatives on Tuesday, January 29.

She was then told her she had four weeks to rehome the birds.

“I am not parting with them. They [the parrots] help with my depression, they are like my feathered children,” Mrs Baggott said.

“I have not found anywhere else to go yet, but I am on the housing register.

“Flagship are leaving me alone for now because the council has told them I am going.”

She said her partner, who also had two parrots, has already rehomed her birds.

Mrs Baggott was moved into Bartrum Mews two years ago following a mental breakdown caused by her battle with salivary gland cancer.

During that period she was forced to give up two dogs to meet tenancy requirements.

Speaking in February, Lynne Riddoch, from Flagship, said the terms of Mrs Baggott’s tenancy agreement state she must have written permission to keep pets.

She said: “We reserve the right to refuse this permission where we feel the property is not suitable and/or we are concerned that the pet may cause a nuisance to other residents.”