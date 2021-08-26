News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Radio station to reopen its doors after volunteers keep airwaves alive from home

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:02 PM August 26, 2021   
Diss-based Park Radio has received a £5,000 grant after struggling during coronavirus lockdown.

Park Radio will reopen its studio doors from October 1. - Credit: South Norfolk Council

A local radio station will reopen it studio doors after 18 months of volunteers keeping the airwaves alive from their homes.

Park Radio, based in Diss, decided to "mothball" its studios in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic to ensure its team of 50 volunteers "remained safe and well."

The station for Diss, Harleston and Eye adopted "ground breaking technology" for its programmes during lockdown, which allowed the team of presenters to continue working from their homes on live shows or by pre-recording them.

The team and listeners will now be able to return to the studios from October, 1.

Station director Chris Moyse said: "I'm so proud of all the team for working so hard and for maintaining the service over the last year and a half, which has been extremely demanding."

He said they also look forward to officially celebrating Ofcom's recent decision to extend the station's licence to 2027.

The reception area at the Diss studio has been upgraded in the last few months.

The reception area at the Diss studio has been upgraded in the last few months. - Credit: Chris Moyse

The reception area at the Diss studio has been upgraded in the last few months.

The reception area at the Diss studio has been upgraded in the last few months. - Credit: Chris Moyse

Park Radio, based in Diss will reopen its studio doors following the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Park Radio, based in Diss will reopen its studio doors following the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. - Credit: Chris Moyse


