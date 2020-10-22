Radio station raises more than £1,000 for charity with sponsored bike ride

The team from Diss-based Park Radio took on a sponsored bike ride for Big C and the Scoliosis Association. Picture: Katie Brame Archant

Staff from a community radio station conquered a sponsored cycle to raise funds for two good causes.

The team from Diss-based Park Radio pedalled to Gissing for Norfolk cancer charity, Big C, and the Scoliosis Association.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the station’s usual fundraising activities have had to be cancelled - but there remained urgency to find an alternative.

And the bike ride, which reunited some of the team for the first time in seven months, saw Park Radio raise £1240 to be split between the charities.

Station manager Chris Moyse said: “The group of us are not cyclists - I hadn’t even been on a bike for several decades

“A bike ride was the perfect way for us to do something at a safe social distance, even in the middle of a pandemic.

“We’re delighted and surprised with what we’ve raised. It’s triple what we would usually make at one of our coffee mornings, so we might have to do it again!”