Radio station raises more than £1,000 for charity with sponsored bike ride
PUBLISHED: 12:05 22 October 2020
Archant
Staff from a community radio station conquered a sponsored cycle to raise funds for two good causes.
The team from Diss-based Park Radio pedalled to Gissing for Norfolk cancer charity, Big C, and the Scoliosis Association.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the station’s usual fundraising activities have had to be cancelled - but there remained urgency to find an alternative.
And the bike ride, which reunited some of the team for the first time in seven months, saw Park Radio raise £1240 to be split between the charities.
Station manager Chris Moyse said: “The group of us are not cyclists - I hadn’t even been on a bike for several decades
“A bike ride was the perfect way for us to do something at a safe social distance, even in the middle of a pandemic.
“We’re delighted and surprised with what we’ve raised. It’s triple what we would usually make at one of our coffee mornings, so we might have to do it again!”
