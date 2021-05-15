Radio station reveals plans to open 'game changing' second studio

Published: 1:22 PM May 15, 2021

A community radio station which has proved a lifeline to listeners throughout lockdown has revealed plans to open a second studio.

Park Radio, which is based at Diss Youth and Community Centre, is looking to open an additional broadcasting hub in Eye.

Presenters and producers have been forced to adjust to broadcasting remotely for most of the past 14 months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But, as restrictions gradually ease, staff are keen to approach a new era with renewed vigour, which could mean a welcome expansion to a neighbouring town.

Chris Moyse, station manager at Park Radio, called the plan a "real game changer".

He added: "Opening another studio would take things up a gear and show we want to embrace the other two towns we are licensed to serve.

"It's an opportunity for people there to walk down to their local high street and be on the radio without having to travel.

"It would give people that instant access and perhaps encourage more residents to press and few buttons and give it a go.

