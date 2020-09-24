Mechanic breaks £2,400 barrier ahead of virtual marathon

A keen runner who has raced more 1,200 miles this year will be pulling on his trainers once again to complete a virtual marathon in aid of the cancer charity that supported his mum.

Steve Garland, from Diss, has lost five members of his family to cancer, including his four grandparents and mum Elaine.

Mrs Garland was diagnosed in 2013 with pancreatic cancer and was given six months to live, but was able to live to see her son get married before her death in 2015.

While receiving chemotherapy at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Mrs Garland was supported by the cancer charity Big C.

Mr Garland, a garage foreman mechanic, said: “Mum didn’t tell us very much about what she was going through. I don’t think she wanted us to panic or worry, she kept her cards close to her chest. Looking back I’m really glad she had somewhere to go, people to talk to, if she ever felt like she needed to offload.

“Mum was so pleased that she made it to my wedding, and so were we. She gave herself little milestones after being diagnosed and being at our wedding was one of these goals, another was to see and to meet her grandkids. Sadly, she didn’t get to meet my children but she managed to see my brother’s first born.”

This year, the 38-year-old hoped to fulfil his dream of running the London Marathon for Big C, but instead will be doing it virtually on October 4.

He has already raised more than £2,400 for the event and hopes that he will be able to run the race in 2021.

The keen runner has completed a number of tough races and in 2019 alone ran two ultra-marathons, four half marathons and a handful of 10k runs. Over 2020, he estimates he has run around 1,200 miles.

He said: “I was really interested in Big C because I think what they do is just brilliant.

“They helped Mum and so many other people in our region. With Big C you get to see where the money goes, it’s just so relevant to us here in the Norfolk area.

“I’m proud to be running for them.

“My dream of running the London Marathon will have to wait another year. I am very keen however to raise as much money as possible for Big C to help them continue the valuable work they do to help people affected by cancer.”

Visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=StevenGarland2&pageUrl=3 to donate.