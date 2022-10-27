Man who died after police restraint 'might have survived' with earlier care

A man who died after suffering complications while being restrained by the police may have survived with earlier medical intervention, an expert has said.

During the third week of an inquest into the death of Diss man Krystian Kilkowski, a consultant in emergency care said that had medical care been given earlier, he would have had a greater chance of survival.

Mr Kilkowski died in the early hours of his 32nd birthday - August 11, 2020 - hours after being restrained by police.

Officers were called to his home in Cotman Close after members of the public alerted them to his erratic behaviour, brought on by an amphetamine-induced acute behavioural disturbance.

The inquest, which resumed earlier this month, previously heard that Mr Kilkowski then fled officers, who then spent more than an hour restraining him after detaining him under the mental health act.

In his attempts to break free, the Polish-born machine operator bit through his own tongue and attempted to chew through his arm, while officers waited for a delayed ambulance to take him to hospital.

During Thursday's evidence, the inquest heard from expert witness Johann Grundlingh, a consultant specialising in emergency clinical care.

Dr Grundlingh said that delays in getting the medical treatment Mr Kilkowski had affected his chances of survival.

Mr Kilkowski suffered a severe breathing complication while in the back of his ambulance, which may been a respiratory arrest.

Dr Grundlingh said it was at this point that it became "more likely than not" that he would die.

He said: "If appropriate medical treatment had been administered before this point then his survival would have been more possible.

"That point in time is when survival became less likely."

Mr Kilkowski was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital but died shortly after midnight.

Dr Grundlingh said that by the time an ambulance arrived Mr Kilkowski was likely going through a "peri-arrest", meaning he was medically very close to suffering a form of arrest.

He said this meant he would have required interventional fluids.

He added: "If that form of treatment could have been provided by the roadside, then he might have survived."

The inquest continues.