Wetherspoons opening in 2019 set to recruit up to 60 staff

An artists' impression of the planned JD Wetherspoon pub by the Diss Mere. Image: Planning application document Archant

A new Wetherspoons branch opening around September is expecting to recruit up to 60 staff.

The two storey pub and restaurant will be in Kings Head Yard by Diss Mere.

A Wetherspoons spokesman said although there is not a confirmed date for the company to move onto the site, it should be around February or March, and is likely to open within six months of that date.

He said: “We would expect to recruit up to 60 staff.”

The £2.7m project had been scheduled for completion in 2018 but was stalled by revised plans by the pub giant to review costs.

The building will feature a mezzanine level and balcony with views across the water and a design inspired by ‘reeds and grasses at the Mere’s edge’.

Its arrival will be discussed in further detail at the town council’s next full meeting on January 9, 2019.