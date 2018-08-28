Heritage group publish history of market place in time for Christmas

Diss Heritage Triangle are set to publish a book telling the story of the town and how it has changed over the centuries.

Traders of the Triangle and their Shops documents the history of each property in the traditional centre of the town, and examines the many and various uses that each has housed over the years.

The book shows how the medieval weekly market was established as a social and commercial meeting point which evolved during Victorian times into the shopping high street.

Part of the Heritage Lottery-funded Diss Heritage Triangle Programme, the book is the work of four authors, one being Emeritus Professor Alun Howkins, whose life’s work centred around the rural labouring poor.

Having become a Norfolk resident, he extended this interest to research the history of the Heritage Triangle, while other residents and traders with knowledge of the town also contributed information.

Brian Falk, co-author, said: “Last year marked the end of a seven-year project to regenerate the appearance and identity of the Diss Heritage Triangle, a project built on the town’s history and culture and rooted in the ever-changing progression of its fiercely independent traders.

“This book shows how the context, look and success of a town centre is maintained by that centuries-old pattern. Shopping is not enough to create character, a town centre has to be a meeting place and its character and the style is created by the traders.

“Diss is fortunate as is clearly shown in this book. Its title, Traders of the Triangle and their Shops, could just as easily have been Traders make the Triangle.”

Illustrations show the diversity of shops trades and traders that have given will be published by the Triangle CIO in mid-November.

John Atkinson, graphic designer, said: “The book took a long time to put together, but the wealth of photographs and documents made it a real pleasure to work on. The graphic elements were extremely interesting to design with because of their wonderful variety. I’m delighted with the result.”

The hardback has 168 pages with hundreds of old photographs, and up-to-date information about the current traders. It will go on sale at selected shops in the Triangle and online, for £20.