Firefighters rescue deer which got head stuck in railings

Firefighters were called after a deer became trapped in railings. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

Firefighters rescued a deer which got its head stuck in railings close to a Norfolk railway station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

A fire crew went to the aid of the stricken animal in Station Road, Diss, at just after 5.30am on Wednesday.

The Diss firefighters used hydraulic equipment to free the deer and had rescued the animal by just after 5.50am.