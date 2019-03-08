Search

Firefighters rescue deer which got head stuck in railings

PUBLISHED: 06:42 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 06:42 08 May 2019

Firefighters were called after a deer became trapped in railings. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters were called after a deer became trapped in railings. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters rescued a deer which got its head stuck in railings close to a Norfolk railway station.

A fire crew went to the aid of the stricken animal in Station Road, Diss, at just after 5.30am on Wednesday.

The Diss firefighters used hydraulic equipment to free the deer and had rescued the animal by just after 5.50am.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

