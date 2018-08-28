Norfolk artists displayed in free affordable art exhibition
PUBLISHED: 10:36 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:01 03 December 2018
Archant
Diss Corn Hall will be exhibiting work from more than 20 artists local to the area over the Christmas period.
From December 9 to January 12 works of art will be on show for free and available to buy for less than £250.
Artists who have contributed to the show include popular cartoonists Mike Webb, and Michael Sheehy, whose work has featured in The Guardian, The Times, The European and more.
Works range from prints and paintings to ceramics and multi-media pieces.
The opening coincides with the St Nicholas Winter Fayre in the Heritage Triangle on December 9.
Sophie Towne, of the Corn Hall, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer a stunning and diverse range of artworks. Starting from just £25, this is an excellent opportunity to support local artists - as well as to snag a perfect Christmas gift!”
The gallery is open Monday to Saturday, 10am-4pm.