Norfolk chippy to give takings to military veterans’ charity

PUBLISHED: 17:04 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:04 15 November 2018

Fair Green Fish Bar in Denmark Street, Diss, will be donating proceeds to Walking With The Wounded. Picture: Fair Green Fish Bar

Archant

A Norfolk chip shop is set give a day’s takings to a charity that helps vulnerable military veterans to re-integrate back into society.

Fair Green Fish Bar in Denmark Street, Diss, is holding a special charity day Sunday November 18 when all proceeds will be donated to Walking With The Wounded.

The idea for the good cause came from owner of Fair Green and Diss Fish Kitchen, Cemal Adigyzel, 36, who wanted to mark the recent centenary of the First World War armistice.

Mr Adigyzel said: “We do a charity day every year, last year in aid of the air ambulance. But with the First World War anniversary we wanted to do something to help veterans.”

Established in 2010, Walking With The Wounded runs programme for former armed service personnel who have been physically, mentally or socially disadvantaged and help them into sustainable careers outside of the military.

Mr Adigyzel has been running fish and chip shops in Diss since 2008 and is an award winner being recognised by the National Federation of Fish Friers.

Earlier this year made headlines when he fried up a good luck message to the England squad ahead of them kicking off their opening match in the World Cup.

