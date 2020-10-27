WATCH: Norfolk chef wins £50,000 Mercedes
PUBLISHED: 13:08 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 27 October 2020
Archant
A chef from Diss was given the surprise of his life after winning a £50,000 car and £10,000 in cash.
Sash Pagi, 40, was paid a visit by Christian Williams, a presenter for the competition Best of the Best (BOTB), at his home in south Norfolk.
Mr Pagi was surprised with a brand new Mercedes A45S AMG worth £50,000 as well as a briefcase containing £10,000.
After finding out he had won the prize, the father-of-one said: “Oh wow, thank you so much BOTB. I’m not sure what this will go towards, I think my wife will probably get to decide.
“I’ve always liked Mercedes. They make such quality, luxury well-made cars that are also beautiful to look at and powerful.”
BOTB gives people the chance to win anything from their dream car to a holiday in its weekly prize draw.
It has given away more than £34m worth of prizes since being founded in 1999.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.