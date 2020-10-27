WATCH: Norfolk chef wins £50,000 Mercedes

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:08 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 27 October 2020

Sash Pagi, 40, from Diss scooped a huge prize with BOTB. Photo: BOTB

A chef from Diss was given the surprise of his life after winning a £50,000 car and £10,000 in cash.

Sash Pagi, 40, was paid a visit by Christian Williams, a presenter for the competition Best of the Best (BOTB), at his home in south Norfolk.

Mr Pagi was surprised with a brand new Mercedes A45S AMG worth £50,000 as well as a briefcase containing £10,000.

After finding out he had won the prize, the father-of-one said: “Oh wow, thank you so much BOTB. I’m not sure what this will go towards, I think my wife will probably get to decide.

“I’ve always liked Mercedes. They make such quality, luxury well-made cars that are also beautiful to look at and powerful.”

BOTB gives people the chance to win anything from their dream car to a holiday in its weekly prize draw.

It has given away more than £34m worth of prizes since being founded in 1999.

