Diss care home wins top 20 in East of England award

Published: 10:47 AM August 28, 2021

De Lucy House, a Greensleeves Care home in Diss, has been named one of the Top 20 Care Homes in the East of England 2021 by independent review platform, Carehome.co.uk. - Credit: Greensleeves Care

A Norfolk care home has been recognised as one of the best in the region.

De Lucy House in Diss has been named one of the top 20 care homes in the East of England 2021 by independent review platform Carehome.co.uk.

The Greensleeves care home, which offers residential and dementia specialist care, scored 9.9 out of 10 on the platform. De Lucy House also has a good CQC rating overall based on five inspection categories.

The annual Care Home Awards recognises 20 of the top rates care homes in each region of the UK and are based on reviews from residents, service users and their family or friends.

Julie Clarges, director of quality and compliance at Greensleeves Care, said: “The carehome.co.uk review platform allows complete transparency, and the opinions of our residents and their friends and family are invaluable.

You may also want to watch:

"Congratulations to our colleagues at De Lucy House for their continued hard work and dedication.”