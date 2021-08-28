News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Diss care home wins top 20 in East of England award

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:47 AM August 28, 2021   
De Lucy House, a Greensleeves Care home in Diss, has been named one of the Top 20 Care Homes in the East of England 2021.

De Lucy House, a Greensleeves Care home in Diss, has been named one of the Top 20 Care Homes in the East of England 2021 by independent review platform, Carehome.co.uk. - Credit: Greensleeves Care

A Norfolk care home has been recognised as one of the best in the region.

De Lucy House in Diss has been named one of the top 20 care homes in the East of England 2021 by independent review platform Carehome.co.uk.

The Greensleeves care home, which offers residential and dementia specialist care, scored 9.9 out of 10 on the platform. De Lucy House also has a good CQC rating overall based on five inspection categories.

The annual Care Home Awards recognises 20 of the top rates care homes in each region of the UK and are based on reviews from residents, service users and their family or friends.

Julie Clarges, director of quality and compliance at Greensleeves Care, said: “The carehome.co.uk review platform allows complete transparency, and the opinions of our residents and their friends and family are invaluable.

You may also want to watch:

"Congratulations to our colleagues at De Lucy House for their continued hard work and dedication.”

Most Read

  1. 1 What's been found beneath Norwich Castle's mound?
  2. 2 'Dine and dash' fraudster jailed after skipping restaurant bills in Norfolk
  3. 3 Fatal crash victim named as 25-year-old Norwich man
  1. 4 Norfolk family petrol bombed caravan and attacked sisters with brooms
  2. 5 Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike
  3. 6 Comedian Joe Lycett takes on Norfolk insurance firm on Channel 4 show
  4. 7 Man dies after being pulled from river in Thetford
  5. 8 Bank holiday traffic begins to build in Norfolk
  6. 9 Farke provides latest on City's transfer chase and Hernandez’s situation 
  7. 10 Pair who ran Norwich garage banned from running companies
Health Care
Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show.The Red Arrows.Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk Live

When the Red Arrows will fly over Norfolk AGAIN this week

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
hay bales on ndr

Norwich Live | Updated

NDR roundabout blocked by hay bales

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Where you can see the Red Arrows flying over Norfolk today

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Newman Smith

Norfolk farmer still at work on the harvest as he turns 90

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon