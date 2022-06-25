Town puts on a show for the Armed Forces
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Wartime vehicles and military personnel marched into the centre of Diss in honour of Armed Forces Day.
To mark the event, stalls and memorabilia were on display on the town's Market Place to highlight what the Armed Forces do.
Among the various military items on show was a Second World War American Dodge truck which featured in the 2014 Brad Pitt film Fury, a B-17 Bomber radio receiver and a Second World War detector.
The event, which also raised money for the Poppy Appeal 2022, saw the Diss and District Royal British Legion, the District Royal Air Force Association and the Diss Army Cadets, come together for the day.
Bob Rogers, branch secretary of the Diss and District RBL, said: "The day went well.
"A favourite was David Hines' large Dodge lorry, which was quite striking."
Mayor of Diss, Eric Taylor, and county, district and town councillors represented the town .