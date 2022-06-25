Town puts on a show for the Armed Forces

Wartime enthusiast, David Hines, with a WW Two mine detector, and an American truck which was in the film 'Fury', at the Diss Armed Forces Day event. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Wartime vehicles and military personnel marched into the centre of Diss in honour of Armed Forces Day.

To mark the event, stalls and memorabilia were on display on the town's Market Place to highlight what the Armed Forces do.

Among the various military items on show was a Second World War American Dodge truck which featured in the 2014 Brad Pitt film Fury, a B-17 Bomber radio receiver and a Second World War detector.

Some of the Diss Army cadets are ready for action at the Diss Armed Forces Day event. From left, Sapper Paulina Lubelfeld, 13; Spr Mia Worby, 14; Spr Nicole Tayor, 12; Spr Savana Pritchard, 13; and S/Sgt Skyla Howes, 17. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The event, which also raised money for the Poppy Appeal 2022, saw the Diss and District Royal British Legion, the District Royal Air Force Association and the Diss Army Cadets, come together for the day.

Bob Rogers, branch secretary of the Diss and District RBL, said: "The day went well.

"A favourite was David Hines' large Dodge lorry, which was quite striking."

Bob Rogers, branch secretary of the royal British Legion, with a Vulcan Bomber umbrella, at the Diss Armed Forces Day event. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mayor of Diss, Eric Taylor, and county, district and town councillors represented the town .

Wartime enthusiast, David Hines, with a WW Two B17 Bomber radio receiver at the Diss Armed Forces Day event. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Diss Army cadets ready for action at the Diss Armed Forces Day event. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Artem Metelskiyi. five, with a windmill from the Royal Air Force Association stall at the Diss Armed Forces Day event. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Morrisons donated a BBQ set for a raffle in aid of the RBL Poppy Appeal. - Credit: Bob Rogers



