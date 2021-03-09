Norfolk couples experience poignant care home reunions

Published: 11:45 AM March 9, 2021

Tony Davis, from Watton, was able to visit his wife Janet Baber Buckingham Lodge care home, in Carbrooke, for the first time in 12 months on Monday. - Credit: Kingsley Heathcare

A Watton man is among thousands of people who have been able to hold their loved one's hands for the first time in a year.

Under the first phase of lockdown easing restrictions, every care home resident is able to nominate one visitor to enter the home for regular visits.

Tony Davis, from Watton, saw his partner Janet Baber, 71, at Buckingham Lodge care home, in Carbrooke, for the first time in nearly 12 months on Monday.

The 77-year-old said: “We have done some window visits and we have been kept in touch through video calls but that is not the same.

"It was wonderful to be able to see her in her room after so long. I have let all the family know about the visit and they are delighted.”

All visitors are tested before every visit, have to wear PPE, and follow infection control measures.

Norfolk care home bosses spoke on Friday of their relief to be able to welcome relatives back as planned on Monday.

Shirley Bell has been able to see her husband Colin for the first time since November and is able to sit and hold his hand under the new guidance. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

You may also want to watch:

The day was poignant for couple Colin and Shirley Bell who have been able to see each other for the first time since the latest lockdown happened.

Mr Bell 94, is a resident at Oaklands Care Home, in Scole, near Diss, and had not seen his wife since November.

Mrs Bell, 86, from Diss, said it was a poignant reunion as she had recently been unwell and just wished to see her husband.

She said: "The last time I saw Colin was in early November. I was pleased to see he looked as right as anything as they look after him so well in the home.

“They put us together and it was wonderful to be able to hold his hand and have a lovely catch-up."

Have you been reunited with your loved one due to the new guidelines? Email clarissa.place@archant.co.uk