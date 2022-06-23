News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
War memorabilia to be displayed at Armed Forces Day in Diss

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 12:44 PM June 23, 2022
David Hines with war memorabilia and his wife Julie's Austin 10 car. Photo: Lucy Begbie

David Hines will have some of his war memorabilia on show at the Armed Forces Day event in Diss - Credit: Lucy Begbie

Military vehicles and war memorabilia will be on display in Diss this weekend as Armed Forces Day returns after a two-year absence.

In honour of the nation's armed service personnel past and present, the community will take to the Market Place on Saturday, June 25 in support of the men and women who have served this country.

Diss and District Royal British Legion, the District Royal Air Force Association and The Army Cadet Force will be joining forces for the day to highlight what they do.

Diss Museum, which has war related items on display, will also be open and a second-hand book sale will be held in aid of the Poppy Appeal.

Bob Rogers, secretary of the Diss and District RBL branch, has thanked those who came to his aid following a heart attack

Bob Rogers, secretary of the Diss and District RBL branch - Credit: Bob Rogers

Bob Rogers, branch secretary of the Diss and District RBL, is calling on people to show their support.

He said: "It is nice to start getting back to normality and it is important that we let our service personnel know that they are appreciated, as they are not only at war, they take part in humanitarian efforts around the world."

The event, which will take place from 9am to 3.30pm on Saturday, also includes a collection for this year's Poppy Appeal.

Diss Museum on Market Place.

Diss Museum will be open and has war related items on display - Credit: Sonya Duncan

