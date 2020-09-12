Train delays after smoke alarm set off in toilet by disruptive passengers

Trains have been delayed after “disruptive passengers” caused problems.

The 11.48am Lowestoft to Norwich service had to be delayed at Cantley station and was around 25 minutes late after a smoke alarm was set off in the toilets of the train.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said that this was “due to disruptive passengers.”

All lines are now open, but a statement on the Greater Anglia website said: “Due to an earlier disruptive passenger incident, services have been delayed.

“The 11.48 Lowestoft to Norwich service has developed a fault, from the smoke alarm sounding in the toilet, and has been delayed at Cantley Station.

“The driver has reset the on board systems and is now on the move.”

