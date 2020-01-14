Search

Advanced search

Major disruption to train passengers due to overhead wire fault

PUBLISHED: 07:08 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:08 14 January 2020

A Great Northern line train. Picture: Ian Burt

A Great Northern line train. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Rail passengers from and to King's Lynn faced major disruption last night.

Great Northern trains were disrupted by the problem with electricity supply in the Cambridge area.

A train's pantograph - the device which contacts with wires to power the train - had struck an object on an overhead wire, causing damage and power tripping.

It meant that the line between Royston and King's Lynn was suspended.

You may also want to watch:

Passengers faced long delays, with rail replacement buses needed.

Great Northern Rail warned, in a tweet: "Your journey will take much longer than normal. Wherever possible, please consider an alternative route."

This morning, Great Northern Rail said that services were returning to normal, but residual delays and/or cancellations were expected.

Greater Anglia said its 5.17am from King's Lynn to London Liverpool Street had been cancelled due to overhead wire problems.

Other train issues included the cancellation of the 6.24am Great Yarmouth to Norwich, the 7.15am from Norwich to Sheringham and the 8.22am from Sheringham to Norwich due to train faults.

Most Read

WEIRD NORFOLK: The ‘orgy stone’ of Merton which if moved causes “erotic debauchery” - and the end of the world.

Weird Norfolk The Merton Stone Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crash on Norfolk road

A vehicle crashed on Woodbastwick road in Blofield. Picture: Google

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Steven Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Well-next-sea while it was in for repairs. Picture: Archant

Councillors agree to over 200 new homes despite ‘traffic buildup’ concerns

More than 250 homes could be build off Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green in Dereham. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Parents warned after attempts to groom four high school pupils online

File photo of Hellesdon High School.PIC: Archant.

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gifted to close city centre shop after less than five months of trading

Gifted in London Street will close at the end of January. Picture: Archant

Parents warned after attempts to groom four high school pupils online

File photo of Hellesdon High School.PIC: Archant.

Major disruption to train passengers due to overhead wire fault

A Great Northern line train. Picture: Ian Burt

‘All aboard’ -The bus driving methodist minister who spent 35-years on Norwich’s buses

First Bus opens its new canteen facilities in rouen house; Jack Burton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists