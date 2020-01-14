Major disruption to train passengers due to overhead wire fault

Rail passengers from and to King's Lynn faced major disruption last night.

Great Northern trains were disrupted by the problem with electricity supply in the Cambridge area.

A train's pantograph - the device which contacts with wires to power the train - had struck an object on an overhead wire, causing damage and power tripping.

It meant that the line between Royston and King's Lynn was suspended.

Passengers faced long delays, with rail replacement buses needed.

Great Northern Rail warned, in a tweet: "Your journey will take much longer than normal. Wherever possible, please consider an alternative route."

This morning, Great Northern Rail said that services were returning to normal, but residual delays and/or cancellations were expected.

Greater Anglia said its 5.17am from King's Lynn to London Liverpool Street had been cancelled due to overhead wire problems.

Other train issues included the cancellation of the 6.24am Great Yarmouth to Norwich, the 7.15am from Norwich to Sheringham and the 8.22am from Sheringham to Norwich due to train faults.