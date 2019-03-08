Search

Advanced search

Disruption on trains due to over-running engineering work and faults

PUBLISHED: 07:29 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:34 11 September 2019

Over-running engineering work has caused disruption to trains. Picture: Sonya Brown

Over-running engineering work has caused disruption to trains. Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

Train passengers faced disruption this morning due to over-running engineering work.

Greater Anglia said some lines had blocked due to engineering work at Ilford work not being completed when scheduled.

Network Rail staff have dealt with the issue, but it is affecting services to and from London Liverpool Street.

You may also want to watch:

Some services have been cancelled and others have been delayed.

Among services delayed were the 5am and 6am Norwich to London Liverpool Street service, along with the 6.25am London Liverpool Street to Norwich service.

Separate issues have also affected other trains in the region.

The 6.52am service from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 7.30am Great Yarmouth service to Norwich have been cancelled due to a fault.

Most Read

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Driver who killed friend in ‘deliberate hooning session’ is jailed

Kimberley Hudson (right) who was killed in a car crash in Yorkshire in January last year. Picture Carl Nichols.

Business owner chosen to fight for Norman Lamb MP’s seat

Karen Ward, Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for north Norfolk, with Sir Norman Lamb MP. Photo: North Norfolk Liberal Democrats

Man with teddy bear strapped to chest shot at 11 times after air base breach, report reveals

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Disruption on trains due to over-running engineering work and faults

Over-running engineering work has caused disruption to trains. Picture: Sonya Brown

Police catch driver who was three times the alcohol limit on NDR

The NDR, on which police caught a driver who was three times the alcohol limit. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New government role for Norfolk MP

Elizabeth Truss MP. Picture: Ian Burt

Men who admitted armed robbery in which teen was shot to be sentenced in court

The two men had been charged with attempted murder over the shooting in Adelaide Park last year. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists