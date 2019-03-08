Disruption on trains due to over-running engineering work and faults

Over-running engineering work has caused disruption to trains. Picture: Sonya Brown Archant

Train passengers faced disruption this morning due to over-running engineering work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greater Anglia said some lines had blocked due to engineering work at Ilford work not being completed when scheduled.

Network Rail staff have dealt with the issue, but it is affecting services to and from London Liverpool Street.

You may also want to watch:

Some services have been cancelled and others have been delayed.

Among services delayed were the 5am and 6am Norwich to London Liverpool Street service, along with the 6.25am London Liverpool Street to Norwich service.

Separate issues have also affected other trains in the region.

The 6.52am service from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 7.30am Great Yarmouth service to Norwich have been cancelled due to a fault.