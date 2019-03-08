Disruption to trains after points failure and faults

Greater Anglia services have been disrupted due to a points failure and train faults. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme. Archant

Train passengers have been facing disruption due to a points failure which blocked the line between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greater Anglia said the points failure at Acle had blocked the line towards Norwich on Wednesday (November 6) morning.

You may also want to watch:

The 6.52am from Norwich to Yarmouth and the 6.58am and 7.30am trains from Yarmouth to Nrowich were cancelled.

While Network Rail engineers have fixed the fault, train bosses said services would be delayed by up to 30 minutes, with disruption likely to continue until 10am.

There were also other, unconnected cancellations due to train faults.

Faults caused the cancellation of the 6.14am service from Lowestoft to Ipswich, the 7.16am from Sheringham to Norwich, the 7.40am from Norwich to London Liverpool Street and the 10am train from Liverpool Street to Norwich.