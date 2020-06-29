Woman dies after being hit by a train
PUBLISHED: 18:04 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:43 29 June 2020
A woman has died after being hit by a train.
The woman was struck near Romford station at 4.53pm today and was pronounced dead at the scene, the British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed.
It has caused disruption to Greater Anglia services between Liverpool Street, Norwich, Ipswich, Southend Victoria and Braintree.
The train provider said there may be short notice delays, alterations and cancellations on routes in the city.
A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers were called at 4:53pm on Monday June 29 to Romford station following a report of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended however sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”
For journey information visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/
