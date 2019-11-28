More disruption in store for coastal line rail passengers

Trains will be unable to run between Cromer and Sheringham on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line until the end of the day. Picture: Stuart Anderson Archant

Problems which have dogged the rail link between Cromer and Sheringham since Wednesday morning could finally be resolved by the end of the day on Thursday.

A fault in the signalling system between the station has meant most if not all of the services between Sheringham and Norwich have been arriving/departing at Cromer, with passengers for West Runton and Sheringham then required to go by bus.

But Greater Anglia has said trains should be able to run all the way to Sheringham by final service on Thursday - the 10.45pm from Norwich and the 11.47pm from Sheringham.

Greater Anglia said: "Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled, delayed or suspended. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

"A number of speed restrictions have been imposed by Network Rail, our trains will be running at lower speeds which means we cannot run the usual timetable. Norwich to Sheringham services will be terminating at Cromer. A bus service will operate between Sheringham and Cromer."

But a Network Rail spokesman said the problems could continue beyond today. He said: "Last weekend signalling problems affected a two mile stretch of track between Hoveton and Wroxham and North Walsham so Network Rail placed speed restrictions which have inevitably affected some Greater Anglia Norwich to Sheringham train services.

"Network Rail engineers are currently investigating the problem and hope to resolve it over the next few days. We are sorry for the inconvenience to passengers."