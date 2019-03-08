Search

Disruption and cancellations on trains

PUBLISHED: 08:07 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:07 26 June 2019

Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled and delayed. Pic: Neil Perry.

Train travellers are facing disruption due to problems on the railways.

The 8.30am Norwich to London Liverpool Street and 11.02am Liverpool Street to Norwich services have been cancelled due to a train fault.

And Greater Anglia said an "operational incident" had created problems on services to and from Lowestoft.

The problem happened between Lowestoft and Saxmundham on Wednesday (June 26) morning.

While the lines are now open, Greater Anglia said train services running to and from the stations could be delayed by up to 20 minutes, or revised.

The 7.44am service from Saxmundham to Lowestoft was cancelled, along with the 10.07am from Lowestoft to Ipswich.

They tweeted: "Disruption is expected until further notice."

