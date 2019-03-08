Terminally ill toddler granted 'magical' Disneyland holiday

Emily Mullen at Disneyland Paris. PHOTO: Amie Mullen Archant

A terminally ill toddler given six months to live was granted a "magical" trip to Disneyland Paris almost a year after her diagnosis.

At just 22 months old, Emily Mullen has been diagnosed with 20 health conditions, including blindness and kidney problems, and could suffer a heart attack at any moment.

The Disney-mad youngster, from Lowestoft, was able to enjoy her dream holiday after family fundraising and support from local charity GeeWizz.

Emily's aunt Amie Mullen said: "It was just magical. I know that's cheesy to say, but we were so determined to go and give her a good holiday. We have made some brilliant memories that we will never forget.

"She is blind so music is so important to her and she was reacting so much to the music and the songs from the shows.

"The illuminations were incredible and she would clap after every song. She absolutely loved it.

"She loved the sensation of being on the rides and the carousel. She was such a happy little girl."

The toddler was rushed to Great Ormond Street Hospital shortly after her birth in March 2017, before being taken back to the James Paget Hospital, with her family told she had 48 hours to live.

Miss Mullen said: "She has some complex medical conditions and she is not able to have treatment or anaesthetic so she cannot have surgery.

"She is terminal. We have had numerous timings given, from 48 hours to being told in June last year that she had six months left, but thankfully she hasn't really changed too much in the last 12 months.

"She isn't deteriorating as much as they thought but she could have a heart attack at any moment."

The trip was made possible after Suffolk-based charity GeeWizz reached out to the family.

Miss Mullen said: "We always said we wanted to take her to Disneyland. We had been fundraising ourselves since February with events and cake sales. I sent out an email to businesses I work with and someone sent it on to Geewizz who helped us go in April.

"We had the most amazing holiday because of them. We were able to do everything we wanted and more.

"We have continued to do our own fundraising for her moving forward so we can do more things like this for her."

To donate to the family's appeal, go to: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/makingmemoriesforemily.

To keep up-to-date with Emily's adventures, follow her Facebook at: www.facebook.com/Emily.Mullen22















































