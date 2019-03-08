'I don't want it to happen to anyone else' - Norwich mum's warning after Disneyland holiday ruined by thieves

A Norwich mum whose family holiday to Disneyland was ruined by thieves has said the hotel they were stopping at should have warned them their belongings were at risk.

Danielle Easton and her family were headed for Disneyland but were stolen from while they ate breakfast at a hotel. Photo: Danielle Easton Danielle Easton and her family were headed for Disneyland but were stolen from while they ate breakfast at a hotel. Photo: Danielle Easton

Danielle Easton and her partner had planned to take their two daughters, aged two and four, to Disneyland Paris to celebrate her 30th birthday - a holiday they had all been looking forward to for months.

The family had set off from Norwich to catch the Eurostar at Ebbsfleet and decided to stay at the nearby Marston's Spring River hotel in Kent overnight for convenience.

On the morning of October 16, they loaded their luggage into their truck and went for breakfast at the hotel's restaurant before embarking on the short drive to the station.

But when Miss Easton's partner went to get the family's suitcases from the back of the truck, he realised the lock had been broken and their belongings had been stolen.

Miss Easton said: "I thought he was joking with me at first when he said it was all gone.

"The luggage had all my birthday cards in it and Disney costumes for the girls, as well as other personal belongings.

"We drove straight back to the hotel and they didn't seem shocked, eventually they said it had happened there before.

"We still had our passports but we'd just been robbed and it made us panic.

"We only had about half an hour to get the train after that and we felt like we just couldn't, and we ended up driving home."

Miss Easton went on to explain that while she was "sad and disappointed" about what happened, what she really wants is for the hotel to make future guests aware of the risk of theft.

She added: "I know worse things happen and I don't want people to feel sorry for us but I really think the hotel should warn guests to leave their bags inside if they are having breakfast - I just don't want it to happen to anyone else."

"My cards had our address on and that particularly is a horrible feeling, that the thieves have that."

Kent Police confirmed they are investigating the incident and another break-in that occurred around the same time.

One of Miss Easton's suitcases has since been recovered.

The hotel, which is owned by Marston's Inns, has been approached for comment.