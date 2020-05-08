Take part in our virtual video conference debate on what next for Norwich City

Upcoming virtual Open House events will discuss the future of Norwich City FC and what life will look like in Norfolk after lockdown. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/Denise Bradley Archant

Are you curious about what life might be like in Norfolk after lockdown? Do you have questions about what the future holds for Norwich City?

A series of virtual events will address these issues and more over the next few weeks, kicking off with a one-hour discussion about the Canaries at 11am on Friday, May 15.

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News are inviting their readers to take part in the debates, which are continuations of our Open House events which began with a ThinkIn on homelessness in February.

The first of these talks will see fans and experts alike discuss Norwich City, whose immediate future is up in the air both on and off the pitch.

It is not yet known when – or if – the Canaries’ Premier League adventure will continue, with few details known of the so-called ‘Project Restart’ plan to resume football, or if will even happen.

In the boardroom, the club’s top brass are bracing themselves for a loss of up to £35million, based on a potential £9m hole due to the loss of matchday revenue if games are played in empty stadiums.

This figure could be compounded by a loss of broadcast income worth up to £25m if it is decided that the current season cannot be completed – all this without even taking into account the negative financial impact of relegation.

This talk will be followed by another at 11am on Friday, May 22, where attendees will envisage what post-lockdown life will look like in the county.

EDP and Evening News editor David Powles said: “Prior to lockdown our two Open House events, on homelessness and knife crime, had been very successful, leading to some fantastic debate on some very important issues impacting Norfolk people.

“With so many questions flying around at the moment we’re keen to keep those debates going and thanks to technology it’s never been easier to do that.

“I really hope people get involved in what should be a series of lively, informative and entertaining debates.”

While social distancing measures and the current coronavirus lockdown make it impossible for people to gather in person, these events will be held online through a video conferencing app.

If you wish to take part, please email steve.anglesey@archant.co.uk.