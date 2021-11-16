Centre to put focus on war memorial 100 years after first unveiling

Group Capt Phil Marr, commanding officer at RAF Marham, lays a wreath in Downham Market on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Chris Bishop

A Norfolk heritage centre is highlighting its town's war memorial in an exhibition - 100 years after it was first unveiled.

Discover Downham Heritage Centre has opened an exhibition on the history of Downham Market's War Memorial to commemorate those that lost their lives in the wars.

The exhibition, called 'The War Memorial Centenary', highlights the 73 men and one woman who died in the First World War and the 100th anniversary since the memorial was unveiled.

The Discover Downham war memorial centenary exhibition will be open until December 17. - Credit: Discover Downham

The names of those that died in the Second World War were added to the memorial later.

A spokesperson said: "On October 9, 1921, the Downham Market War Memorial was unveiled and a large crowd gathered for the ceremony.

"At that time it stood in the centre of London Road in front of the now demolished Primitive Methodist Chapel. It was moved to its current position in 1968 as part of the Church Road improvement scheme."

Some of the displays of the war memorial exhibition at Discover Downham. - Credit: Discover Downham

A large parade was held on Remembrance Sunday in the town this year, led by personnel from RAF Marham.

The exhibition is open until December 17.