'Dismay' as reopening of town's heritage centre postponed

Published: 10:20 AM June 18, 2021

Discover Downham Market is located at the Old Fire Station on Priory Road, Photo: Emily Prince - Credit: Emily Prince

The trustees of Discover Downham have "reluctantly" postponed the reopening of their centre following the delay in lifting lockdown restrictions.

The centre, which had planned to reopen on June 24, will remain closed to the public.

Stewards and volunteers were eagerly awaiting the reopening after a year of closure due to Covid-19, and have been reorganising and creating new exhibits. Signs and posters had also been put up, and the exterior of the building given a coat of paint.

Discover Downham said it has reluctantly decided not to reopen on June 24 as planned. - Credit: Discover Downham

Christine Austin, trustee, said: "Everyone involved in the centre has missed working on the archives and displays, and indeed the companionship.

"We hope it won’t be too long before we can welcome local residents, as well as visitors to the area, to view the history displays, do their own research, enjoy light refreshments and by doing that, support the centre in the near future."

A new date for reopening has not yet been fixed.

The centre is keen to welcome new volunteers. For more information visit www.discoverdownham.org.uk or email info@discoverdownham.org.uk