Exhibition to celebrate 75 years of farming

Potato picking in the Fens at Ten Mile Bank. Picture: Discover Downham Heritage Archant

An exhibition will be held in a Norfolk town to celebrate 75 years of farming in the region.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Potato picking in the Fens at Ten Mile Bank. Picture: Discover Downham Heritage Potato picking in the Fens at Ten Mile Bank. Picture: Discover Downham Heritage

Discover Downham will be putting on an event named Plough to Plate that will celebrate Downham Market's agricultural history.

The free event, which will be held at the old fire station from Thursday, September 19 to Sunday, September 22, will have educational displays of pictures, objects and food products.

Peter Thorpe, the event organiser, said: "The display is based on a simple idea of bringing the workings of the countryside into the town.

"The educational value of learning how our basic supplies are grown and produced for the shop shelf will help give a better understanding of how our food gets to our dinner plate."

Discover Downham Market is situated in the old fire station on Priory Road, Photo: Emily Prince Discover Downham Market is situated in the old fire station on Priory Road, Photo: Emily Prince

Vintage agricultural farm machinery, provided by the National Vintage Tractor and Engine club, will be on the centre's car park on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

The event runs from 10am to 4pm on Thursday and Friday, 10am to 1pm on Saturday and 11am to 6.30pm on Sunday.