Search

Advanced search

Exhibition to celebrate 75 years of farming

PUBLISHED: 16:08 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 19 September 2019

Potato picking in the Fens at Ten Mile Bank. Picture: Discover Downham Heritage

Potato picking in the Fens at Ten Mile Bank. Picture: Discover Downham Heritage

Archant

An exhibition will be held in a Norfolk town to celebrate 75 years of farming in the region.

Potato picking in the Fens at Ten Mile Bank. Picture: Discover Downham HeritagePotato picking in the Fens at Ten Mile Bank. Picture: Discover Downham Heritage

Discover Downham will be putting on an event named Plough to Plate that will celebrate Downham Market's agricultural history.

The free event, which will be held at the old fire station from Thursday, September 19 to Sunday, September 22, will have educational displays of pictures, objects and food products.

Peter Thorpe, the event organiser, said: "The display is based on a simple idea of bringing the workings of the countryside into the town.

"The educational value of learning how our basic supplies are grown and produced for the shop shelf will help give a better understanding of how our food gets to our dinner plate."

Discover Downham Market is situated in the old fire station on Priory Road, Photo: Emily PrinceDiscover Downham Market is situated in the old fire station on Priory Road, Photo: Emily Prince

Vintage agricultural farm machinery, provided by the National Vintage Tractor and Engine club, will be on the centre's car park on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

The event runs from 10am to 4pm on Thursday and Friday, 10am to 1pm on Saturday and 11am to 6.30pm on Sunday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

A140 closed after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in crash

Police at the scene of the accident between a car and pedestrian on the A140 near Long Stratton. Picture: Simon Parkin

Sale popcorn and crisps on offer as Kettle Foods open discount shop

Kettle Foods is set to open a discount shop on its site. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Dishonest’ Norwich trainee solicitor banned from legal profession

MJP Conveyancing on Thorpe Road, in Norwich. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

Patients in Norfolk were asked to rate their doctor's surgeries in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A140 closed after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in crash

Police at the scene of the accident between a car and pedestrian on the A140 near Long Stratton. Picture: Simon Parkin

Shelves cleared as Tesco’s closing date looms

It has been labelled a 'ghost town' by customers. Picture: Contributed

Norwich bakery shuts five days a week so owner can focus on ‘exciting projects’

Timberhill Bakery. Mike Sweetman and Natalie Stringer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

Patients in Norfolk were asked to rate their doctor's surgeries in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Cake maker leaves job after success of afternoon tea delivery service

Laura Horne is celebrating the first anniversary of her afternoon tea business Credit: Laura Horne
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists