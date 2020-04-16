Discover the ‘gateway to the fens’ in heritage centre’s town trails

Barry Hawkins auctioneers in Downham Market. Pictured is the Winnold Fair Castle Yard in the early 1900's.

A Norfolk heritage centre is encouraging people to discover its town’s history by joining in its trails as part of coronavirus exercise.

Discover Downham Heritage Centre is encouraging people to take part in its town trails. Photo: Emily Prince Discover Downham Heritage Centre is encouraging people to take part in its town trails. Photo: Emily Prince

Discover Downham heritage centre is calling residents to take part in the ‘Town Trails’ to uncover the history of its landmarks and the people who lived in ‘the gateway to the fens’, whilst adhering to social distancing guidelines. The town was an important trading centre for the surrounding agricultural area and is known for its famous horse fair and weekly livestock and butter markets.

A spokesman from the centre said: “Coronavirus means we should all take short walks for exercise in our local area, if possible.

“Whilst taking your daily exercise and keeping fit we hope you will find it interesting to learn more about our beautiful town.” Trail leaflets on the subjects of landmarks. working life, street names and notable people are available on www.discoverdownham.org.uk