Heritage centre to 'finally' welcome back visitors following postponed reopening
- Credit: Discover Downham/ Archant Library
Discover Downham is set to welcome back visitors this month as it finally reopens the centre following 'dismay' at having to postpone it.
The trustees at the Downham Market centre "reluctantly" pushed back the reopening date in June due to the delay in lifting lockdown restrictions.
But are now excited to reopen on Thursday, July 22, with volunteers eagerly awaiting welcoming back visitors once again.
Trustee Kathleen Wiseman said: "It will be good to open our doors again. With more people taking holidays at home this year we hope Discover Downham will attract more visitors to the town."
A new summer exhibition about Downham Market stationer and photographer Herbert Raby will be among the displays on show.
The centre said the Raby collection is a "comprehensive record of every aspect of town life" over a period of around 30 years in the early 1900s, which covered celebrations, fetes, town improvements and disasters in Downham Market and the surrounding area.
You may also want to watch:
Discover Downham has also improved its children’s area which now sees a range of costumes on offer for children to dress up in.
Volunteer Marion Batt said: "It will be so nice to open the doors again so everyone can see the changes over the past few months.
Most Read
- 1 Are these the top places to live in Norfolk?
- 2 School closes to all pupils due to single case of Covid
- 3 Air ambulance lands on playing field to treat injury
- 4 'I sell to smackheads' - Heroin and crack kingpin, 23, gets eight years
- 5 Major supermarkets set out rules for shoppers after July 19
- 6 Luxury home for sale above one of last Jack Wills stores standing
- 7 Why do so many celebs visit this Norfolk village pub?
- 8 Hunt for man who chased girl and pulled knife on teenage boys
- 9 High school remains open despite confirmed Covid case
- 10 Summer-long street food event at Norfolk farm a 'massive hit'
"We hope there will be more people in the area on holiday and that they will visit the centre and grab a coffee while they sit and watch our latest Raby photo presentation."
Discover Downham also plans to hold a special event on September 19 named ‘The Humble Spud’ which includes exhibits, a film show, children’s activities and agricultural machinery on the centre's car park.
The volunteer-run centre, which records, researches and conserves the history of the town and the surrounding villages of the old Clackclose Hundred, is free to visit and will be open again on Thursday and Friday from 10 am to 4pm, and Saturday from 10am to 1pm.
A coffee morning will be held on Friday, July 30 from 10am to 12pm with homemade caked, a bric-a-brac stall and a raffle.
For more on membership or volunteer opportunities visit discoverdownham.org.uk or email info@discoverdownham.org.uk