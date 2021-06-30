Published: 2:22 PM June 30, 2021

Discount retail group QD is introducing collection points to its stores to help generate more donations for local foodbanks.



Nisha Collins, brand and events manager for the QD Group, said: “The past year has been incredibly tough for so many people.



“With the number of families and individuals using food banks as a result of the pandemic increasing by as much as 110pc, we wanted to do our bit to help.



"We’re encouraging shoppers to pop an extra tin or two in their trolley if they can to help those who rely on the local food bank to get by.



“We are pleased to be running this in 24 stores initially and hope to roll it out shortly to the rest of the QD Group.”



In Norfolk and Waveney, collection points can currently be found at QD’s stores in Beccles, Dereham, Kings Lynn, and Gorleston, as well as the company’s Cherry Lane garden centres in Pulham Market and Early Dawn, near Lowestoft.