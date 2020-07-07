Norfolk residents warned they may see ‘brown, orange or yellow’ tap water

People living in and around a Norfolk village have been warned that they may be experiencing discoloured water from their mains supply at home.

Residents of Reedham and the surrounding areas could be affected by a disturbance of iron sediments in the water main, Anglian Water said.

As a result, some people may have “brown, orange or yellow discoloured water” coming through their taps, showers and toilets.

In a notice on their website, Anglian Water said: “Iron in the water is harmless and is usually short lived, but we are carrying out localised flushing to remove the discolouration.”

If discoloured water is already in a pipe, then it needs to work its way through the system in order to get rid of it.

Advice for those experiencing water discolouration includes running taps for 30 minutes or more and avoiding doing laundry in order to avoid staining clothes.