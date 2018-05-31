Search

Advanced search

‘It almost makes me cry’ - Disabled woman thanks town for lockdown company

PUBLISHED: 12:49 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 29 April 2020

Linda Ward, 75, has been spending five or more hours each day of the lockdown making new friends by sitting at her window facing South Road in Beccles. Photo: Linda Ward

Linda Ward, 75, has been spending five or more hours each day of the lockdown making new friends by sitting at her window facing South Road in Beccles. Photo: Linda Ward

Archant

A paralysed woman is thanking her neighbours for making sure she is not lonely during lockdown after asking walkers for company.

Wave to me BannerWave to me Banner

Linda Ward, 75, has been spending five or more hours each day of the lockdown making new friends by sitting at her window facing South Road in Beccles.

Mrs Ward, who is partially mobile after suffering paralysis from a blood clot to her spine five years ago, was feeling lonesome until her son came up with an amazing idea for her to chat with new people.

She said: “After I do my chores, I get out of my wheelchair into a chair by the front window all day. My son Amos had an idea, and said why don’t we put a sign in the window asking people if they would maybe like to wave to me.”

Immediately after setting up a sign her sign, Mrs Ward was shocked at how many passerbys would stop to check in on her.

You may also want to watch:

“It makes sure I’m not lonely,” she said. “I really look forward to people going past. A lot of people wave, and some even stop for a chat through the window.”

With her son Amos spending all day at work at a food processing factory, neighbours have been going above and beyond to give Mrs Ward some much-needed company.

She said: “Would you believe there is one lady with a black labrador who comes past every day and sits in the garden for a moment to check in? She has actually taught her dog to wave his paw at me.

“Some people put a thumb up, some come and say ‘are you alright?’. There was a family up the road who asked if I needed anything. I said just some chocolate, the essentials, but within half an hour a bowl of fruit and nut came through the door.”

Due to her underlying health conditions, Mrs Ward has been told she will have to self-isoalte for an extra 12 weeks after lockdown ends.

“I just want to thank all the people, I have no clue who they are. People are becoming closer and I hope it continues,” she said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

Man jailed for sex attack which had profound effect on teen victim

David Bowery. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Warnings from police after groups gather in superstore car park

Police issues warnings at Sainsbury's and the recreation ground in Attleborough. Pic: Breckland police.

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Warnings from police after groups gather in superstore car park

Police issues warnings at Sainsbury's and the recreation ground in Attleborough. Pic: Breckland police.

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walkign around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.
Drive 24