‘It almost makes me cry’ - Disabled woman thanks town for lockdown company

Linda Ward, 75, has been spending five or more hours each day of the lockdown making new friends by sitting at her window facing South Road in Beccles. Photo: Linda Ward Archant

A paralysed woman is thanking her neighbours for making sure she is not lonely during lockdown after asking walkers for company.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wave to me Banner Wave to me Banner

Linda Ward, 75, has been spending five or more hours each day of the lockdown making new friends by sitting at her window facing South Road in Beccles.

Mrs Ward, who is partially mobile after suffering paralysis from a blood clot to her spine five years ago, was feeling lonesome until her son came up with an amazing idea for her to chat with new people.

She said: “After I do my chores, I get out of my wheelchair into a chair by the front window all day. My son Amos had an idea, and said why don’t we put a sign in the window asking people if they would maybe like to wave to me.”

Immediately after setting up a sign her sign, Mrs Ward was shocked at how many passerbys would stop to check in on her.

You may also want to watch:

“It makes sure I’m not lonely,” she said. “I really look forward to people going past. A lot of people wave, and some even stop for a chat through the window.”

With her son Amos spending all day at work at a food processing factory, neighbours have been going above and beyond to give Mrs Ward some much-needed company.

She said: “Would you believe there is one lady with a black labrador who comes past every day and sits in the garden for a moment to check in? She has actually taught her dog to wave his paw at me.

“Some people put a thumb up, some come and say ‘are you alright?’. There was a family up the road who asked if I needed anything. I said just some chocolate, the essentials, but within half an hour a bowl of fruit and nut came through the door.”

Due to her underlying health conditions, Mrs Ward has been told she will have to self-isoalte for an extra 12 weeks after lockdown ends.

“I just want to thank all the people, I have no clue who they are. People are becoming closer and I hope it continues,” she said.