Disabled woman jumps off scooter in the nick of time before it plunges into river

A disabled woman was able to jump off her mobility scooter before it plunged into the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A disabled woman was able to leap out of her scooter in time before it crashed into a river of its own accord.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A disabled woman was able to jump off her mobility scooter before it plunged into the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Archant A disabled woman was able to jump off her mobility scooter before it plunged into the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The unusual incident took place on a footpath by the River Wensum in Norwich, close to the Cow Tower, on Sunday afternoon.

Norfolk police said in a Twitter post that the woman’s disability scooter throttle had gotten stuck and it accelerated towards the river.

Police said the female made a lucky escape after throwing herself off the scooter before it plunged into the water, but that she was ‘battered and bruised’ as a result.

The Twitter post said: “Lucky escape for local disabled female when her Mobility Scooter throttle stuck & it ended up in River Wensum after throwing herself clear! Battered & Bruised but Ok now. Unusual #InsuranceRecovery.”

A police spokesman added: “We can confirm the woman escaped serious injury thankfully and the scooter was recovered.”

Did you witness the incident? Call Taz Ali on 01603 772531 or e mail taz.ali@archant.co.uk