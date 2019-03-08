Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Disabled man stuck in care home as work to adapt his house is halted

PUBLISHED: 15:53 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 02 July 2019

Keith Wicks, 71, is still waiting for his home to be made wheel chair friendly. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Keith Wicks, 71, is still waiting for his home to be made wheel chair friendly. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man recovering from a spinal injury is in a care home because stalled adaptations to his house have left him stranded.

The garden has become unusable as the family wait for work to get underway to install the new wheel chair friendly bathroom. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe garden has become unusable as the family wait for work to get underway to install the new wheel chair friendly bathroom. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Keith Wicks, who in October had an accident that left him in a wheelchair, is desperate to live back at home.

But work to replace his bathroom to make it wheelchair friendly has ground to a halt, leaving his back garden a building site and Mr Wicks, 71, at Two Acres in Taverham.

When he was discharged from hospital in February, Norwich City Council made adjustments to his home in Spynke Road, so that he could access it in his wheelchair.

But within a couple of weeks, a home visit from an occupational therapist found Mr Wicks' bathroom facilities were inadequate for his needs and did not meet building regulations.

The garden has become unusable as the family wait for work to get underway to install the new wheel chair friendly bathroom. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe garden has become unusable as the family wait for work to get underway to install the new wheel chair friendly bathroom. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

In April, work started on replacing the bathroom, but after eight days work stopped, leaving Mr Wicks in care homes, most recently Two Acres, which was rated as inadequate by the Care Quality Commission in November last year.

Mr Wicks said it "broke his heart" to see the state his home had been left in by the unfinished building work and that the delays were "lots of nonsense".

You may also want to watch:

He said living in Two Acres was affecting his recovery. He said: "I've had not physio for months. I feel as though I'm going backwards, I'm getting more stiffness in my legs, it's not good. The place where I am now is a dementia home so it's not the best place to be.

Keith Wicks, 71, is still waiting for his home to be made wheel chair friendly. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodKeith Wicks, 71, is still waiting for his home to be made wheel chair friendly. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"It's depressing when you're in a care home...I just want to go back home.

"It just seems so simple to build a new wet room but here I am months later, it's taken about six months. I wish I had stayed in hospital and got proper physio because I was good there. I feel as though I'm going backwards."

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said Mr Wicks' placement in Two Acres was "temporary" while his housing needs were addressed.

They said: "Following the CQC inspection of Two Acres and following improvements, the council lifted its restriction on the use of this home in May 2019."

The garden has become unusable as the family wait for work to get underway to install the new wheel chair friendly bathroom. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe garden has become unusable as the family wait for work to get underway to install the new wheel chair friendly bathroom. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council, which is organising the improvements to Mr Wicks' home, said works had been delayed due to planning permission requirements.

Most Read

Council orders archery club which supports ex-military personnel to shut down

Jon Hancock, founder of Holt Woodland Archery and Air Gun Club. Picture: Archant

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Norwich City transfer rumours: Baggies set to sign winger and keep hold of midfield talent

West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper, left, battling with Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis during a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Flat battery leads to woman having car seized

A VW car was seized in Watton after police found the driver had borrowed it without insurance. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Horror as rare bird of prey shot next to nature reserve

The shot male marsh harrier found on the boundary of the Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve, near Fakenham. Picture: Hawk and Owl Trust

‘Where’s my tractor?’ - customers fleeced as 400,000 random products appear on Norfolk company’s hacked Amazon account

Sunshine Solar Ltd, based in Ashwellthorpe near Wymondham, had its Amazon account hacked. Picture: Sunshine Solar Ltd

Council orders archery club which supports ex-military personnel to shut down

Jon Hancock, founder of Holt Woodland Archery and Air Gun Club. Picture: Archant

Controversial village housing plans recommended for approval despite petition

Developers want to build 170 homes on this site in Brundall. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists