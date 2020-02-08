Search

Advanced search

'He needs a smaller portion because he eats what's in front of him': Man with Down's syndrome denied child's meal at carvery

PUBLISHED: 15:38 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 08 February 2020

Nigel Styles (right) on holiday at the Isle of Wight with his parents Keith and Janet. PHOTO: Keith Styles

Nigel Styles (right) on holiday at the Isle of Wight with his parents Keith and Janet. PHOTO: Keith Styles

Archant

A man with Down's syndrome was refused a child's portion of food at a restaurant after they said he was too old.

Nigel Styles won an award for his efforts to lose weight from Slimming World. PHOTO: Keith StylesNigel Styles won an award for his efforts to lose weight from Slimming World. PHOTO: Keith Styles

Nigel Styles, 30, from Martham, who is on a strict diet through Slimming World and desperately needs to lose weight, was denied a half-price child's carvery at Castle Carvery in Caister because "he definitely wasn't under ten-years-old".

His dad, Keith Styles, said that his son needed a smaller portion because his disability means he tends to eat whatever is in front of him.

But when the restaurant confirmed that he'd have to pay for an adult carvery for his son, Mr Styles thought it unfair that "he'd have to pay double the price for half the amount of food".

Mr Styles said: "I explained to the manageress that my son was special, but her reply was that 'we're all special'.

"At that point Nigel got very upset and to avoid any hassle we decided to get him something different altogether.

"He ate an adult size burger and chips instead, which upset him even more because he's been doing so well on his diet."

"We just wanted to go out as a family since we hadn't been out for food in ages because of Nigel's diet, but the evening was ruined at this point."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Styles has vowed never to go back to the carvery - and expressed shock that they refused to budge when other restaurants make similar exceptions frequently.

He said: "It's never been an issue before. This place was actually recommended to us by Slimming World."

According to staff members from the Castle Carvery, their policy is to offer children's meals exclusively for those aged ten and under, regardless of other circumstances.

Though Keith has made head office aware of his complaint, nobody has replied.

"People have been saying Nigel's being victimised", said Keith. "I'm hesitant to take that view but it seems difficult to argue against it."

The carvery has been contacted several times for comment but they are yet to respond.

Most Read

‘Flames two storeys high’: Drama as blaze breaks out in Norfolk

A fire at a chicken farm in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: Jono Thorne

Revealed: Norwich City Council has spent £6.2m on a Travelodge

Norwich City Council has bought this Travelodge in Harlow. (left) Martin Schmierer (right) Paul Kendrick. Picture: Simon Finlay/Archant/Google Street View.

Food review: ‘A must for foodies’ - Is this the best place to grab a roast dinner?

The roast dinner at Old Hall Farm, Woodton. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

It’s time to drop the name Golden Triangle

Steven Downes says it's time to drop the 'Golden Triangle' name PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Department store chain axes 12 shops

Beales has announced it is closing 12 stores. Pic: Archant

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Waitrose and John Lewis ‘may have to close stores’

John Lewis in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Flames two storeys high’: Drama as blaze breaks out in Norfolk

A fire at a chicken farm in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: Jono Thorne

Department store chain axes 12 shops

Beales has announced it is closing 12 stores. Pic: Archant

‘They keep going down the pan’ - sad sight of boarded up city pub

The Red Lion pub in Norwich has now been boarded up. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Man seriously hurt after being stabbed in chest and neck

Dene Side, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Streetview

Revealed: Norwich City Council has spent £6.2m on a Travelodge

Norwich City Council has bought this Travelodge in Harlow. (left) Martin Schmierer (right) Paul Kendrick. Picture: Simon Finlay/Archant/Google Street View.
Drive 24