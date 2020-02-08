'He needs a smaller portion because he eats what's in front of him': Man with Down's syndrome denied child's meal at carvery

Nigel Styles (right) on holiday at the Isle of Wight with his parents Keith and Janet. PHOTO: Keith Styles Archant

A man with Down's syndrome was refused a child's portion of food at a restaurant after they said he was too old.

Nigel Styles won an award for his efforts to lose weight from Slimming World. PHOTO: Keith Styles Nigel Styles won an award for his efforts to lose weight from Slimming World. PHOTO: Keith Styles

Nigel Styles, 30, from Martham, who is on a strict diet through Slimming World and desperately needs to lose weight, was denied a half-price child's carvery at Castle Carvery in Caister because "he definitely wasn't under ten-years-old".

His dad, Keith Styles, said that his son needed a smaller portion because his disability means he tends to eat whatever is in front of him.

But when the restaurant confirmed that he'd have to pay for an adult carvery for his son, Mr Styles thought it unfair that "he'd have to pay double the price for half the amount of food".

Mr Styles said: "I explained to the manageress that my son was special, but her reply was that 'we're all special'.

"At that point Nigel got very upset and to avoid any hassle we decided to get him something different altogether.

"He ate an adult size burger and chips instead, which upset him even more because he's been doing so well on his diet."

"We just wanted to go out as a family since we hadn't been out for food in ages because of Nigel's diet, but the evening was ruined at this point."

Mr Styles has vowed never to go back to the carvery - and expressed shock that they refused to budge when other restaurants make similar exceptions frequently.

He said: "It's never been an issue before. This place was actually recommended to us by Slimming World."

According to staff members from the Castle Carvery, their policy is to offer children's meals exclusively for those aged ten and under, regardless of other circumstances.

Though Keith has made head office aware of his complaint, nobody has replied.

"People have been saying Nigel's being victimised", said Keith. "I'm hesitant to take that view but it seems difficult to argue against it."

The carvery has been contacted several times for comment but they are yet to respond.