Hundreds attend Norwich's adult disability sports festival

People enjoying activities at the Adult Disability Festival at the Sportspark in Norwich. Photo: Active Norfolk

Hundreds of disabled people, their carers and families tried new activities at Norfolk's largest adult disability multi-sport festival at the Sportspark in Norwich.

People enjoying activities at the Adult Disability Festival at the Sportspark in Norwich. Photo: Active Norfolk People enjoying activities at the Adult Disability Festival at the Sportspark in Norwich. Photo: Active Norfolk

The event, which is now in its 9th year, provides disabled people with the opportunity to take part in various sports, including tennis, football and boxing.

Qualified coaches from local clubs were also invited to help participants with the skills they need to play.

Some of the organisations at the festival on Friday included The Garage, Able2B, Independence Matters and Norfolk Cricket.

People enjoying activities at the Adult Disability Festival at the Sportspark in Norwich. Photo: Active Norfolk People enjoying activities at the Adult Disability Festival at the Sportspark in Norwich. Photo: Active Norfolk

Julie Jardine, service manager at Sprowston Community Hub, who attended with festival with three of the hub's service users, said: "We've had lots of fun, we've enjoyed the bikes, table tennis, and the dancing with scarves, it's all been fantastic."

To find out more visit: www.activenorfolk.org/disability1