When will I receive my £150 disability cost of living payment?

Around six million disabled people in the UK will receive their one-off £150 disability cost of living payment - Credit: PA

About six million disabled people in the UK will receive their one-off £150 disability cost of living payment by the end of this month.

Those being paid a qualifying disability benefit should receive the payment automatically from Tuesday, September 20, with the vast majority of those eligible expected to get it within a couple of weeks.

The payment will help disabled people with the rising cost of living and higher disability-related costs they often face, such as care and mobility needs.

For disabled people on low incomes, this extra support comes on top of other cost of living payments – £400 for all households to help with energy bills and an extra £150 for properties in Council Tax bands A-D in England.

Minister for disabled people, health and work Chloe Smith said: "We know disabled people can face additional costs, which is why we are acting to help reduce the financial pressures on the most vulnerable.

Minister for disabled people, health and work Chloe Smith - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

"This £150 disability payment is on top of the £1,200 most low income benefit claimants will also receive and alongside wider support targeted at disabled people, including help with transport and prescription costs

"We know it’s a worrying time for some people and I’d urge them to check they are getting all the support on offer by searching Help for Households."

The cost of living payments from the government are part of a £37 billion package of support, which will see millions of households receive at least £1,200 this year to help cover rising costs.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said: "We know that rising prices faced by many countries around the world are a significant worry for many people here in the UK, especially those most vulnerable to additional costs.

"Today’s announcement that disabled people will begin to receive an additional £150 payment from the end of September reinforces our commitment to help UK households through the challenging times ahead.

"This payment is in addition to further help households can expect over the coming months – including a second cost of living payment of £324 for households on means-tested benefits, £300 for pensioners this winter and £400 discount on energy bills for every household.

"This is all part of our significant £37 billion support package."