Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Highly respected charity prepares for next chapter

PUBLISHED: 16:55 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 03 April 2019

Chairman of the charity Margaret Oldham MBE. Photo: Mick Howes.

Chairman of the charity Margaret Oldham MBE. Photo: Mick Howes.

Archant

A charity, which has helped thousands of people over more than 30 years, is preparing for its exciting next phase.

The new Disability Advice North East Suffolk is set to be launched. Picture: Disability Advice North East SuffolkThe new Disability Advice North East Suffolk is set to be launched. Picture: Disability Advice North East Suffolk

Disability charity DIAL Lowestoft and Waveney changed its name this week to become Disability Advice North East Suffolk.

Friends, stakeholders and partners have been invited to celebrate at an event that will see the charity’s new name and logo launched on Monday, April 8 at the Over 60’s Club in Clapham Road, Lowestoft.

The charity offers free, impartial and confidential information, advice and representation service in North East Suffolk to anyone with a disability, their carers, and professionals working with them to help overcome day-to-day problems.

Charity chairman Margaret Oldham, said: “We are delighted to enter the next phase of our charity’s life.

“For over 30 years we have been providing information and advice for those with a disability.

“In doing this we have helped thousands of people.

“Under its new name and logo the charity will continue to provide this vital service to those who need us. “

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

‘It will be a sad day’: Family-run business set to close in town after 107 years

Peter Cook (left) and Michael Cook (right) at Cooks Furnishers in Lowestoft. The shop will close later this year after 107 years in the town. Picture: Mick Howes

High hopes for Norfolk firm after sale to its employees

RPA in Loddon has seen its employees take over the running of the business. Picture: Archant

Mother’s heartache after ‘super slimmer’s’ tragic death

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Norwich coffee shop voted one of the best in the UK

Strangers Coffee House in Norwich co-owners, left, Will Maddocks and Alex Sargeant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bad news on the high street for one Norfolk town

Holt Market Place. Picture: Google Street Maps

Norwich City fan’s petition for ‘Farke on a horse’ signed by hundreds

Lippstadt players and fans said farewell to Daniel Farke in 2015, in memorable style Picture: SV Lippstadt 08

Lowestoft man denies stabbing victim with kitchen knife

Jason Hamilton has denied stabbing a man with a kitchen knife in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists