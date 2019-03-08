Highly respected charity prepares for next chapter

Chairman of the charity Margaret Oldham MBE. Photo: Mick Howes. Archant

A charity, which has helped thousands of people over more than 30 years, is preparing for its exciting next phase.

The new Disability Advice North East Suffolk is set to be launched.

Disability charity DIAL Lowestoft and Waveney changed its name this week to become Disability Advice North East Suffolk.

Friends, stakeholders and partners have been invited to celebrate at an event that will see the charity’s new name and logo launched on Monday, April 8 at the Over 60’s Club in Clapham Road, Lowestoft.

The charity offers free, impartial and confidential information, advice and representation service in North East Suffolk to anyone with a disability, their carers, and professionals working with them to help overcome day-to-day problems.

Charity chairman Margaret Oldham, said: “We are delighted to enter the next phase of our charity’s life.

“For over 30 years we have been providing information and advice for those with a disability.

“In doing this we have helped thousands of people.

“Under its new name and logo the charity will continue to provide this vital service to those who need us. “